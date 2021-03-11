Maro Tops One Day Volume of $50.20 Million (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 11th. Maro has a total market cap of $39.05 million and $50.20 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maro has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0825 or 0.00000146 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00052083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.84 or 0.00711319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00066228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00027751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Maro Coin Profile

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 930,584,019 coins and its circulating supply is 473,558,863 coins. Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Buying and Selling Maro

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

