Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Purchased by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.05.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.11. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.85 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $12,872,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares in the company, valued at $97,849,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 63,671 shares in the company, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,000 shares of company stock worth $21,428,900. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

