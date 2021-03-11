Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) to Issue GBX 4.30 Dividend

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.30 ($0.06) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Marshalls stock opened at GBX 751.65 ($9.82) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 664.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 691.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16. Marshalls has a fifty-two week low of GBX 505 ($6.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67).

Get Marshalls alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 605 ($7.90) to GBX 730 ($9.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.