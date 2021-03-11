Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.60

Shares of Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.60 ($0.87) and traded as high as GBX 99 ($1.29). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 95.90 ($1.25), with a volume of 1,844,712 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 63.50 ($0.83).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 763.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £608.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.69.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

