Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 137.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $334.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.19. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MLM. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens raised Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

