Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,863 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $332.80 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.08 and a twelve month high of $353.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. Stephens raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

