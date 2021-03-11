Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Rating Reiterated by TD Securities

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by TD Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $22.00. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MRETF. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from $19.50 to $18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Martinrea International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.67.

Get Martinrea International alerts:

Martinrea International stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.91. 3,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Martinrea International has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Martinrea International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martinrea International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.