Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Short Interest Update

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the February 11th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Marubeni stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.05. 18,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,925. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Marubeni has a 1 year low of $42.85 and a 1 year high of $81.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.82.

Marubeni (OTCMKTS:MARUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter. Marubeni had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $14.92 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Marubeni will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About Marubeni

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, fresh and processed meat, and raw ingredients and materials; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials.

