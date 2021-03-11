Maryland Capital Management Acquires 1,376 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 8,394 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 39,845 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,705,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,979 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 132,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,081,000 after acquiring an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total transaction of $42,985,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares in the company, valued at $273,153,070.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock worth $234,424,737. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.65.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.35. 581,518 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,704,684. The stock has a market cap of $358.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.