Maryland Capital Management Acquires 5,707 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,875 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $54,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $9.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $381.00. 112,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,049. The company has a market cap of $378.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.67, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $382.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.17, for a total value of $19,113,855.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,447,455,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

