Maryland Capital Management Acquires 8,956 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.90. 348,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,089,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.35. The company has a market cap of $189.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

