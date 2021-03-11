Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 439.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,278 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 45,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 33,922 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 178.9% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 27,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 17,360 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,264,000. Finally, Burney Co. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 223.5% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE traded up $3.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.70 and a 1 year high of $87.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.92 and its 200-day moving average is $76.59.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.37.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

