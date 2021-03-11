Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,277 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 54,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,890 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 29,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 18,952 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 386,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,343,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.26.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $107.43. The company had a trading volume of 191,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,258,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.48 billion, a PE ratio of 136.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.07. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $110.47.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

