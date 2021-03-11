Maryland Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.56. The company had a trading volume of 186,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,820. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $91.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.