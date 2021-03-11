Maryland Capital Management Buys 3,998 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,129 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.07.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $209.53. 51,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,363. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

