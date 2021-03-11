Maryland Capital Management Buys 5,567 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.69. The stock had a trading volume of 58,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,723,371. The company has a market capitalization of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

