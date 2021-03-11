Maryland Capital Management Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 57,055 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,274,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,382,622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,051 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 463,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,657 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 696.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,420,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $75,029,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 1,483,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,435,229. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.09 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

