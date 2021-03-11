Maryland Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 2,650.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.12, for a total transaction of $1,452,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,418 shares of company stock worth $29,492,515 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock traded up $15.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $714.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $716.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $663.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $8.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

