Maryland Capital Management Has $25.59 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 1.8% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $25,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.15.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.50. 13,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,191. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $417.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.56.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

