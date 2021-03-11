Maryland Capital Management Has $3.50 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 538.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,218 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 108.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $72.16. 125,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,145,316. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.04 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The company has a market cap of $94.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average is $66.52.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.08.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,906 shares of company stock worth $8,719,090 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

