Maryland Capital Management Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $7,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 58,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,294,000 after buying an additional 8,730 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 117,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,704,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 184,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,341,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 399,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,722,000 after buying an additional 80,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded up $2.60 on Tuesday, reaching $149.37. 25,718 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,251. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average is $160.87. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 93.50%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 3,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $611,991.12. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,562. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Castle International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.78.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

