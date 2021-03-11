Maryland Capital Management Has $8.10 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,418 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price objective on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

PFE stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.60. 374,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,430,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

