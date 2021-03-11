Maryland Capital Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 12,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $4.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.44. 29,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 928,883. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $95.51 and a 1 year high of $219.93.

