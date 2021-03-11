Maryland Capital Management Increases Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 7,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 50.0% during the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,333,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.83, for a total value of $147,281.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,281.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,024 shares of company stock valued at $6,824,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $133.96. 25,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,814,800. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 54.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day moving average of $142.53. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.36). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 67.37%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

