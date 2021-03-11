Maryland Capital Management Increases Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Maryland Capital Management grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,895 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 2.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.10% of IQVIA worth $34,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,826,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,656,421,000 after buying an additional 688,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in IQVIA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,265,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,302,967,000 after buying an additional 157,447 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in IQVIA by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,303,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,129,393,000 after buying an additional 461,873 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in IQVIA by 1,998.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,187,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,138,000 after buying an additional 3,035,496 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,196,712 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $346,269,000 after acquiring an additional 525,657 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IQVIA stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.53. The company had a trading volume of 6,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,868. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.38, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.79 and a 12-month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $197.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

In other news, Director John G. Danhakl bought 63,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

