Maryland Capital Management Increases Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $26,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $2.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 103,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,984. The stock has a market cap of $82.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.32. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Fiserv’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase 60,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Maxim Group upped their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $236,798.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,469.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,167,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,400,399. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

