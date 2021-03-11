Maryland Capital Management Invests $1.69 Million in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 397.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 61,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 182,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.29. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

