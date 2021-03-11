Maryland Capital Management Purchases 1,254 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up about 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the third quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 501 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $20.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $705.60. 11,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.01, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $360.50 and a 52-week high of $826.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $759.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $744.82.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuitive Surgical to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

