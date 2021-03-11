Maryland Capital Management Purchases 20,565 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,565 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. FMR LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 47,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 23,474 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.00. 425,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,381,348. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 324.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

