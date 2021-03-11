Maryland Capital Management Purchases 4,381 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,381 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.9% of Maryland Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,655,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $43,611,449,000 after buying an additional 910,971 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after buying an additional 1,098,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,999,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,463,140,000 after purchasing an additional 367,313 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,909,854 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,345,936,000 after purchasing an additional 153,953 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $10.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.90. The stock had a trading volume of 715,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,457,650. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $265.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.24. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.50, for a total value of $345,158.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.10, for a total transaction of $1,756,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,391,916 shares of company stock valued at $371,549,645. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

