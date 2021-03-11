Maryland Capital Management Purchases 5,029 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,777 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the quarter. Trex comprises approximately 2.4% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management owned 0.36% of Trex worth $34,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,197,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,021,202,000 after purchasing an additional 105,744 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,091,737 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,560,000 after buying an additional 298,570 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trex by 89.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,838,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,852 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex by 97.1% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Trex by 107.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,431,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,143 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trex alerts:

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $1,159,732.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $368,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trex from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.28.

Shares of Trex stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,401. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $107.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a net margin of 20.53% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.