Maryland Capital Management Purchases 655 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period.

VO traded up $3.68 on Tuesday, hitting $218.65. 17,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,742. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $224.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $216.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

