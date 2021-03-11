Maryland Capital Management Purchases 724 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.2% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $31,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,059.56.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $49.83 on Tuesday, hitting $2,057.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,997.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,738.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

