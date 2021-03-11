Maryland Capital Management Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,129,781. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.56. The company has a market capitalization of $318.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

