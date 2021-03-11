Maryland Capital Management Sells 11,217 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,217 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of T traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The stock had a trading volume of 875,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,262,387. The firm has a market cap of $212.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.