Maryland Capital Management Sells 170 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.5% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $21,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 62.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $205,740,000. Natixis boosted its position in Alphabet by 186.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,696.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 91,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 117.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $269,413,000 after purchasing an additional 83,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

GOOG traded up $41.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,065.89. 43,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,008.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,745.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

