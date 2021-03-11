Maryland Capital Management Sells 2,403 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Maryland Capital Management decreased its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,403 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $6,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Welltower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Welltower by 457.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Welltower by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 72,524 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.44. 20,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.48. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Welltower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

