Maryland Capital Management Sells 5,581 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Maryland Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. The Trade Desk makes up about 3.0% of Maryland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maryland Capital Management owned approximately 0.11% of The Trade Desk worth $42,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TTD. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in The Trade Desk by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 200,240 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $998,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 447.5% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter worth about $970,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.52, for a total value of $6,788,146.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,473,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 199,851 shares of company stock valued at $165,999,751. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk stock traded up $21.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $700.70. The stock had a trading volume of 23,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,743. The company has a 50-day moving average of $807.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $710.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 232.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $768.60.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

