Maryland Capital Management Sells 666 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCR. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the period.

VCR traded up $7.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.73. The stock had a trading volume of 866 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,066. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.00. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $300.59.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

