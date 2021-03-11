Maryland Capital Management Trims Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Maryland Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,964,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of WestRock by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,858,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $995,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,655 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of WestRock by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,952,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WestRock by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,085,000 after acquiring an additional 667,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of WestRock by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 886,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,570,000 after acquiring an additional 491,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WRK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. WestRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded down $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $52.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,582. WestRock has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $54.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

