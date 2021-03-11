Maryland Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Maryland Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 417,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,249,000 after buying an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total transaction of $274,193.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares in the company, valued at $960,274.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,026 shares of company stock worth $3,701,145. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

EVBG traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $131.83. The stock had a trading volume of 26,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.49. Everbridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.