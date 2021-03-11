Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

MAS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 10,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Masco by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association boosted its holdings in Masco by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 37,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $56.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.58. Masco has a 52-week low of $27.04 and a 52-week high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

