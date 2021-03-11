Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 84.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,287 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after purchasing an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,543,000 after acquiring an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,591,000 after acquiring an additional 364,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after acquiring an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,229,000 after acquiring an additional 877,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

MAS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

