Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 423,245 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,819,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,092,676,000 after acquiring an additional 432,505 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,110,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,053,543,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,272,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $676,591,000 after purchasing an additional 364,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Masco by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after purchasing an additional 877,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,138,605.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $54.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

