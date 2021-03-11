Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Holdings Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB decreased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.22% of Masimo worth $32,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 222.2% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Masimo by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $224.63 on Tuesday. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.90 and a fifty-two week high of $284.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $247.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $4,000,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,614 shares of company stock worth $15,368,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Masimo from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.14.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

