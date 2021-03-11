MASQ Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,010.00 (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MASQ has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and $7,010.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MASQ has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $309.46 or 0.00544755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00065907 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00055793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00071895 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.48 or 0.00528939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00074522 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,721,411 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

