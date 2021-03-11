Master Contract Token Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last Week (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $619,512.07 and approximately $77,725.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Master Contract Token has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,809.44 or 0.03185230 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021727 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

