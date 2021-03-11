Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 1.9% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after purchasing an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after purchasing an additional 908,871 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after purchasing an additional 57,615 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MA traded up $11.19 on Tuesday, reaching $382.52. 102,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,049. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $199.99 and a 12 month high of $382.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.81. The stock has a market cap of $379.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.50.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

