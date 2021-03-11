Mawer Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,803,147 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,770 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.0% of Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Microsoft worth $845,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. GVO Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,621 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 62,507 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,475 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $24,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 137,543 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,929,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.28.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $233.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $246.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.63.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

