MAX Exchange Token Price Tops $0.24 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $443,610.98 and approximately $158,226.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,800.25 or 0.99882798 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00034060 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012548 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.93 or 0.00416642 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.55 or 0.00308706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $473.90 or 0.00833345 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00101397 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005226 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

MAX Exchange Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

